Cleveland police recruit and 2 officers charged with felonies in 3 separate cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland police officers and a recruit have been hit with major felonies over the last two days.
Recruit Joseph Patterson was charged with felony gross sexual imposition on Wednesday, according to Police Chief Calvin Williams.
Patterson, 24, was hired in August 2019. and was a member of the 145th Academy Class.
In a separate incident, Patrol Officer John Hawk was charged today with felonious assault.
Hawk, 40, was hired in November 2018, and was most recently assigned to the Fourth District.
The news comes a day after Cleveland policeman Lorenzo Brazzell Jr. was indicted in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges for “theft in office.”
According to the indictment, Brazzell stole money from people during two different arrests. These incidents occurred this past summer, when he allegedly stole $1,500 in July, and $360 in August.
Brazzell was hired in March of 2017, and was most recently assigned to the Third District.
Patterson, Hawk and Brazzell were all relieved from duty and suspended without pay pending the outcome of their respective cases.
