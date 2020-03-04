Geauga County K9 finds meth hidden inside a car

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff deputies said their K9 found about 14 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Deputies said Delena Mikina, 40, was pulled over for a traffic stop on SR 88 in Parkman Township on Feb. 28.
Deputies learned Mikina did not have a valid license and had an active arrest warrant out of Ashtabula County.
While speaking to her, deputies became suspicious and called for a K9 to search her car.
After K9 Rotor found the meth, Mikina was taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs.
Mikina pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on March 2 and is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Geauga County Safety Center.
