Geauga County K9 finds meth hidden inside a car

Geauga County K9 finds meth hidden inside a car
Delena Mikina (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | March 4, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:50 AM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff deputies said their K9 found about 14 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Deputies said Delena Mikina, 40, was pulled over for a traffic stop on SR 88 in Parkman Township on Feb. 28.

Deputies learned Mikina did not have a valid license and had an active arrest warrant out of Ashtabula County.

While speaking to her, deputies became suspicious and called for a K9 to search her car.

After K9 Rotor found the meth, Mikina was taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs.

Helped with meth bust in Geauga County
Helped with meth bust in Geauga County (Source: Geauga County Sheriff)

Mikina pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on March 2 and is being held on a $5,000 bond at the Geauga County Safety Center.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.