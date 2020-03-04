Governor signs bill, section of State Route 2 to honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 276 designating 40 different commemorative highways and bridges throughout Ohio including a section of State Route 2 that will honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer Mathew Mazany.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 2 between 306 and 615, in Lake county, shall be known as the “Patrolman Mathew Mazany Memorial Highway.”
Ptl. Mathew Mazany was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in June of 2018.
Officer Mazany, 41, was struck and killed by Brian Anthony, 24, on State Route 2 east near State Route 306.
The Maple Heights native left behind a son.
