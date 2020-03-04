Governor signs bill, section of State Route 2 to honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer

Ptl. Mathew Mazany (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | March 4, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:20 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 276 designating 40 different commemorative highways and bridges throughout Ohio including a section of State Route 2 that will honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer Mathew Mazany.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 2 between 306 and 615, in Lake county, shall be known as the “Patrolman Mathew Mazany Memorial Highway.”

Ptl. Mathew Mazany was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in June of 2018.

Officer Mazany, 41, was struck and killed by Brian Anthony, 24, on State Route 2 east near State Route 306.

Tributes piled up on a cruiser at the Mentor Police Department after Officer Mathew Mazany was struck and killed on State Route 2 in 2018. (Source: Facebook)
The Maple Heights native left behind a son.

