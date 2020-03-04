Gunshot victim crashes into Canton garage; dies from his injuries

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Wednesday afternoon after police said he was shot in the back while driving and then crashed into a garage.
The victim, whose name is not being released, struck the garage in the rear of a home in the 900 block of Struble Ave. NE around 12:15 p.m.
When officers responded to the accident, they found the driver unresponsive inside the car.
Paramedics rushed him to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:59 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.
