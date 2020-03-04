Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco has made his first start for the Cleveland Indians since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last June. Carrasco's outing was a two-inning appearance against the Los Angeles Angels in Arizona but it marked another milestone for the 33-year-old pitcher. He's hoping to go back to being the pitcher he was with the Indians before the illness. Carrasco allowed three hits and two runs against a Los Angeles lineup highlighted by Mike Trout, but Carrasco threw mostly strikes and used all his pitches