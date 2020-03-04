Noose placed on Wisconsin brewery shooter’s locker in 2015

In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the Molson Coors facility is seen in Milwaukee. Someone placed a noose several years ago on the locker of Anthony Ferrill, a Wisconsin brewery employee who last week opened fire on his co-workers, the brewery operator said Wednesday, March 4, 2020, confirming at least one instance of racial harassment against him as police continue to piece together his motive. (Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)