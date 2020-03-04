Northeast Ohio resident survives lethal Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WOIO) - It was a trip that was months in the making for Joanne Komos.
The Macedonia native drove down to Nashville to visit her daughter over the weekend. Komos was supposed to return on Tuesday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Komos has visited Nashville on numerous occasions saying, “Anytime I come down to Nashville, the weather is almost nearly perfect.” But by the end of her vacation, it was a nightmare when a deadly tornado tore through the central part of the city early Tuesday.
Komos described the harrowing moments during the twister. “I ran to my daughter’s room...we were trying to figure out where to go because she didn’t have a basement...so we found an inner room that had no windows and it actually had a television in it, and we still had power. The power flickered on and off a little bit...but we had power the whole time, as so many are without power.”
Komos says she could hear the tornado’s wrath, despite being nearly a mile from its path. “So when we woke up this morning and didn’t see any damage on our immediate property, we were thanking God all over because we knew how close it was.”
As the morning daylight lit the Nashville sky, devastation was all around. Fortunately for Komos and her family, they escaped the disaster.
Komos says she hopes to return home on Wednesday or Thursday. But some roads in and around midtown Nashville are still closed and impassable, as the long clean-up begins.
