Northeast Ohio Weather: Clearing out tonight, snow returns on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fast moving disturbance passed through the area today.
This feature is quickly exiting, taking the rain with it.
There is a ton of clear sky west of Ohio, and we expect that clearing to move into our neck of the woods this evening.
We’ll stay mostly sunny through the day tomorrow.
Thursday will be gorgeous.
Highs will top out in the low 50s.
Unfortunately, this brief Spring preview will be short lived.
Snow showers will move in Friday.
Due to warm ground and high temperatures in the upper 30s, there won’t be much accumulation, if any.
We are anticipating an inch or less of accumulation.
That inch may even be generous, given the current weather scenario.
Good news!
Snow will move out quickly.
Sunshine will return for the weekend.
Saturday’s high: 42°
Sunday’s high: 61°
