Northeast Ohio Weather: More showers/winter mix in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are monitoring a fast disturbance that will be tracking in here from the west. Showers will be developing from west to east this morning. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch with this feature. It will be just cold enough east of Cleveland for this to mix with some snow or sleet. The showers will not hit you Akron-Canton until this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s today. The colder temperatures east of Cleveland. A blustery southwest to west wind out there. The sky clears tonight and it will be colder. Overnight temperatures slip into the 20s.