Ranked teams meet as No. 19 Ohio State hosts No. 23 Illinois

STEPPING UP: Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. CJ Walker is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.3 points per game. The Fighting Illini are led by Ayo Dosunmu, who is averaging 15.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 30 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.