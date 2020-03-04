Reaction to the Coronavirus has forced more than 200 KSU students studying abroad to return home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 200 Kent State University students studying abroad have had to return to the United States after an outbreak of the Coronavirus in Italy.
Several students arrived at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just after midnight on Wednesday morning.
“I think this process was a little bit stressful so I’m glad to finally be here and off the plane,” Kent State University student Chloe Froning told 19 News. “It’s good to be home, but I don’t know... kind of sad that we left.”
Many of the students returning home had just a long and tiring journey.
Students were given just one day to pack their things before boarding a 17-hour flight home with a two hour layover.
“If they stay there they’re going to get stuck,” Drew Froning, a father of one KSU student told 19 News. “They’re going to get sick, we’re going to close our borders. They’re going to be quarantined, so it’s a good time for her to come home.”
The university told the students to self-quarantine for two weeks.
The students will take online courses to finish up their work this semester.
Even though the students will get their money back Chloe Froning and many other were disappointed.
“It’s just going to suck that we’re not going to be in Florence, learning about Florence,” Froning said.
