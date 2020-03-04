Reward offered for information on Middleburg Heights bank robber

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for the man who robbed a Key Bank in Middleburg Heights on Valentine’s Day.
The suspect was caught on several surveillance cameras before, during and after the robbery of the bank on Bagley Road.
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that can identify the man, his location and leads to his prosecution.
Detectives on this case asked to have it featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.
Here are more pictures from the bank:
Here are the other two cases featured on this weeks Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
