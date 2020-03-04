Reward offered for information on Middleburg Heights bank robber

Crimes Stopper of Cuyahoga County offering $2,500 reward for arrest and prosecution of suspect.

Reward offered for information on Middleburg Heights bank robber
According to authorities this man robbed the Key Bank on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on Feb. 14 and is wanted by the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos | March 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 4:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for the man who robbed a Key Bank in Middleburg Heights on Valentine’s Day.

The suspect was caught on several surveillance cameras before, during and after the robbery of the bank on Bagley Road.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that can identify the man, his location and leads to his prosecution.

Detectives on this case asked to have it featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.

Here are more pictures from the bank:

According to authorities this man robbed the Key Bank on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on Feb. 14 and is wanted by the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.
According to authorities this man robbed the Key Bank on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights on Feb. 14 and is wanted by the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
This is a picture of the suspect robbing the Key Bank in Middleberg Heights on Feb. 14.
This is a picture of the suspect robbing the Key Bank in Middleberg Heights on Feb. 14. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
Several cameras captured a look at the bank robbery suspect in Middleburg Heights.
Several cameras captured a look at the bank robbery suspect in Middleburg Heights. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Here are the other two cases featured on this weeks Wanted Wednesday:

Avontay Martin is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for gross sexual imposition and attempted gross sexual imposition.
Avontay Martin is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for gross sexual imposition and attempted gross sexual imposition. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
Jovon Efford is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's department on charge of rape.
Jovon Efford is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's department on charge of rape. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.