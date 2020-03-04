Sentencing for former Westlake city worker convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from union account

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from the Westlake Service Department Association will be sentenced Wednesday.
19 News will stream the sentencing live at 9 a.m.
Paul Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty in February.
Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Erica Barnhill said Johnson used the union funds like his own personal piggy bank.
“The defendant was an officer in the Westlake Service Department Association and had access to their communal banking account and used it to make purchases,” said Barnhill. “Money, groceries, cash, personal items, things of that nature.”
Johnson faces six to 18 months in prison.
He also agreed to pay back $77,000 to the association.
Johnson has resigned from his position, after working for Westlake for 13 years.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.