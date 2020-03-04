Summa Health opens 24/7 coronavirus call center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa health today opened a 24/7 call center address the community’s questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Although there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Summa Health has said they are prepared to treat any patients and prevent the spread of the virus.
If you have questions about the coronavirus you can visit the CDC’s website for general answers about the virus.
The call center number is 234-867-6314.
Summa Health released a press release that said the call center will be staffed by live clinical professionals, including trained nurses who can discuss screenings, travel risks and the latest up to date information.
