University Heights computer store having trouble getting parts because of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business is steady at Computer Repair Doctor, for now.
But as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the world, that could change.
“Production is moving, just really really slowly," said owner, Alex Garvin.
Garvin says typically business slows down for the Chinese New Year, but now the coronavirus has the potential to slow things down for a while.
They’re already experiencing a shortage of replacement parts from their suppliers overseas, and it could get worse.
“It’s going to affect people, not who are just getting their devices repaired but even when they’re gonna try to get new devices for the holidays," said Garvin.
To prepare, he tells 19 News they bought extra parts in advance so they have a little cushion.
They’re preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.
