Akron high school student pleads guilty to bringing a loaded gun to school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old high school student who brought a loaded gun to school pleaded guilty Thursday.
Tiqcwon Brent brought the weapon to North High School on Sept. 17, 2019.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien sentenced Brent to two years probation.
Akron school officials said the school resource officer was following up on a rumor about a weapon in school and tracked down Brent in a restricted area of the building.
School officials said Brent was seen with a gun in his hand, but dropped the weapon on the floor and was taken into custody without incident.
“We urge all students and parents to communicate with us whenever hearing anything they feel is suspicious or threatening. That kind of information is one of our best deterrents,” said Akron Schools Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
