Akron teacher pulled from class and placed on leave due to troubling video, school officials say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kenmore-Garfield High School teacher was pulled from a classroom and escorted off campus after a video began circulating online this week.
Akron Public Schools officials didn’t go into detail about the video, but in a prepared statement, officials said the clip has generated “cause for concern.”
Staff members have been in contact with families and students at the high school to offer information, counseling and answer questions.
The teacher, who has not yet been identified, was placed on leave and an investigation--which is being conducted by the school district--is underway.
