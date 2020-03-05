Buffalo seeks revenge on BG

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 63 percent of Bowling Green's scoring this season including 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Buffalo, Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively scored 50 percent of the team's points this season, including 55 percent of all Bulls points over their last five.