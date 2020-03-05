Cleveland APL urges residents to prepare for pets’ needs as coronavirus spreads

“The best thing pet parents can do is not panic and stay healthy for your pets by practicing good preventive measures, such as hand washing and avoiding close contact with other people,” Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey said in a prepared statement. “Every single day of the year it is crucial that you have a back-up plan in place for your pets in the event you become ill and cannot care for them for a period of time – even when there’s not a looming threat of pandemic!”