Cleveland APL urges residents to prepare for pets’ needs as coronavirus spreads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amid growing concern and uncertainty about the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S., the Cleveland APL is urging pet owners to have a plan in place for their pets in the event they are diagnosed with the virus and cannot care for them for a period of time.
According to the APL, the top considerations include:
• Identifying a friend, family member, or pet sitter to take care of your pet(s) in the event you cannot
• Have crates, food, and extra supplies on hand in case you need to move pets quickly
• Research boarding facilities now and make sure your pets vaccinations are up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary
• Prepare a list of the medications your pet takes including dosages and administration instructions. Make sure you have enough medication on hand for at least a two-week period of time, if not more
• Make sure your pets are wearing an identification tag or are microchipped. In Ohio, the law requires that dogs are licensed in your county – now would be a good time!
There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted from people to animals, according to the APL.
However, scientists from the CDC suggest precautions in the event you’re diagnosed with the virus, such as washing your hands before touching or feeding your pet, not sneezing or coughing on your pet, not snuggling or kissing your pet, and not allowing your pet to come in contact with other people or animals.
“The best thing pet parents can do is not panic and stay healthy for your pets by practicing good preventive measures, such as hand washing and avoiding close contact with other people,” Cleveland APL President & CEO Sharon Harvey said in a prepared statement. “Every single day of the year it is crucial that you have a back-up plan in place for your pets in the event you become ill and cannot care for them for a period of time – even when there’s not a looming threat of pandemic!”
To date, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.
