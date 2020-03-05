Cleveland-area family goes viral after brother brings llama to sister’s wedding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everyone is talking about the Cleveland man who brought a llama to his sister’s wedding. It’s a story that’s gone viral in just a few hours.
It’s the classic tale of a little brother getting under the skin of his big sister. But in this case, this happened on the biggest day of Riva Weinstock’s, now Riva Eisenberg’s, life.
Surprisingly, this wasn’t something that was spontaneous.
It was five years ago when Mendl Weinstock’s sister dreamed of one day walking down the aisle with her Prince Charming. And on that day, Mendl says he would give her the best gift ever. “I said the most random thing that popped into my head. I said, ‘If you make me come to the wedding, I’m going to bring a llama with me."
Fast forward to 2019: Riva says, “I called my brother the night we got engaged, back in October 2019. And I told him that my husband proposed and that we were getting married. And he said, ‘Great, I’m calling the llama farm right now.’”
On March 1 for Riva’s big day, Mendl had no prob-llama in bringing his plus-1.
Mendl says, “I could literally hear angels singing. I saw stars all around. It was the most beautiful moment of my life.”
Riva had a very strict policy for the llama, during the wedding. “We set some pretty solid ground rules. I’m not going to touch the llama. I’m not going to stand next to it. I will take one picture and that’s it. And that’s exactly what I did.”
With every sibling rivalry, there’s always retribution, to which Riva promises something very special for Mendl’s big day. “We’ve got his college graduation coming up next year, so we’re going to make it good. I’ve got five years of revenge to make up for.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.