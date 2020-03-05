Cleveland Indians Opening Day is three weeks away and is still not sold out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Indians home opener is exactly three weeks away, set for March 26, and is still not a sellout.
Tickets went on sale to the general public a week and a half ago and in years past have sold out in hours, not days.
The Indians sent an email to fans Wednesday night reminding them tickets were still available with subject line of, “Keep the Tradition Alive.”
The Tribe home opener has been sold out every year since moving into the new stadium in 1994, and while the front office expects this year to be the same there are still hundreds of tickets available on Indians.com.
The majority of the seats still available are in the upper deck levels and of Progressive Field and selling for $57 or $66 on the Indians website.
After checking some secondary ticket websites those same tickets, with fees, are selling for upwards of $151 meaning fans might be paying double for tickets that are still available at face value.
