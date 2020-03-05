Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to felonious assault

By Julia Tullos | March 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:30 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer charged with felonious assault pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning.

Officer John Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.

According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.

19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.

There is no information on where the assault took place.

Hawk, 40, was relieved from duty and has been suspended without pay.

The judge set bond at $25,000 and he is scheduled back in court on March 16.

