Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to felonious assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer charged with felonious assault pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning.
Officer John Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.
According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.
19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.
There is no information on where the assault took place.
Hawk, 40, was relieved from duty and has been suspended without pay.
The judge set bond at $25,000 and he is scheduled back in court on March 16.
