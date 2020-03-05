Cleveland police recruit charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and attempted rape

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police have charged a Cleveland Police Academy Recruit for sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.
According to the police report, Joseph Patterson, 24, is charged with gross sexual imposition, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape.
University Heights police said the victim contacted them on March 3 and told officers the incident happened on Feb. 29 at a home on Cedarbook Road.
Patterson is currently in jail and there is no court date listed yet for him in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.
Cleveland police said Patterson has been relieved from duty and suspended without pay.
Patterson was hired in August of 2019 and was a member of the 145th Academy class.
