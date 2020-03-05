Coronavirus test kits are now in Ohio, drastically reducing result time

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday coronavirus test kits are now in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
March 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 2:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced at a statewide summit on coronavirus in Columbus Thursday morning that test kits are now in the Buckeye State.

Previously tests for Ohioans who possibly had coronavirus were sent out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It took five to seven days to get results.

Now that Ohio has its own tests, results are expected within 24 to 48 hours, according to the Governor.

As of 2 p.m., three people in Ohio are under investigation for coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Since the outbreak, seven people in Ohio have been tested with negative results.

There are still zero confirmed cases in Ohio.

“We’re trying to do everything in Ohio to prepare for when it’s in Ohio. We can’t totally stop it from coming to Ohio, but we can be cautious and prudent," DeWine said.

