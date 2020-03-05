Disabled woman who lost everything in massive Rocky River fire has message

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A disabled senior citizen is thankful she wasn’t home when her apartment was destroyed in that massive Rocky River fire last month.
However, Cheryl Graley says the aftermath has been difficult.
She had no renter’s insurance and lost almost everything.
Graley says she was at the emergency room when she learned about the fire. It started at a condo construction site and spread to her apartment complex, which was home to about two dozen people.
“I thank God because he got me out of there. If I would've been sitting there, the window just exploded with the heat and the smoke and fire poured in and it was right in the living room right where I sat,” said Graley.
Graley has been staying at Riverview Pointe Care Center in Olmsted Falls but, she knows she needs to plan ahead. She wishes she listened to those who told her, “make sure you have renter’s insurance.”
Her son, Michael Meredith says, “Thirty years and you never expect anything like that to happen, and then just all of a sudden.”
Meredith feels terrible. His mother is left with little clothing, no family pictures, and minimal furniture.
“The bedroom did not get touched. I happen to have a statue of Jesus on the cross on my bed and I had it covered with blankets,” said Graley.
Meredith says there was a signal of hope. “Of all things, her bible survived in the middle of the rubble,” he said.
He says good things have been happening. Michael took to Facebook asking for any support.
A long-time friend with Stage Four Cancer reached out.
Meredith said, “He is just posting all over the place saying how wonderful my mom is you know, please help.”
If you’d like to help out Cheryl in any way whether it’s clothing that you think would fit her, or even donating some garage space to store the small amount of furniture she has left, you can send her a Facebook message.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.