Downtown Elyria buildings crumbling, forcing street closures and mayor’s action

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) -"It’s been a gradual process of the deterioration of the local area," said resident Donald Scott Swedinovich about the bricks falling off the back of buildings in downtown Elyria. "It’s a little disheartening
“I think it’s sad for the city, it’s sad for the county,” echoed resident George Walled. “I wish they would do something about it and put a little bit of a priority on it.”
New mayor Frank Whitfield has made it a priority, immediately putting together a redevelopment task force.
"We're going to start addressing the code violations throughout all our downtown and address those with our property downers so we can revitalize it and use the downtown as an economic driver for the city," says Kevin Brubaker, Assistant Safety Service Director for the City of Elyria.
The constant freezing and thawing this winter has caused several facades to come loose and created structural issues in other building, causing road closures behind Broad Street, on Merchant Alley and Depot Street.
“The Mayor (is) working with the business owners and property owners to bring businesses downtown, entertainment downtown,” says Brubaker.
Residents know work needs to get down to make downtown a showplace once again.
“A lot of people would love to see it come back,” says Swedinovich.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.