Former Cedar Point intern files class action lawsuit regarding unpaid overtime

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns and operates Cedar Point in Sandusky, is being sued by a former summer intern who claims she was not paid overtime during her employment at the park, even though she claims she sometimes worked up to 60 hours per week.
The lawsuit states that she and dozens of other employees routinely worked more than 40 hours each week, but were never paid overtime.
The woman, from Green Springs, Ohio, worked as a special events intern from May to August this past year, said she clocked in and out during every workday.
19 News reached out to Cedar Fair, and a spokesperson stated the company does not comment on pending cases.
