Former Levin Furniture owner buying back his business to rescue 1,200 jobs, keep stores open

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WOIO) - The former owner of Levin Furniture, Robert Levin, is back in business after retiring and 1,200 employees get to keep their jobs.
Levin reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company Art Van Furniture, LLC.
The previous owner filed for bankruptcy.
Kim Tuscan, a media representative with Levin, said 1,500 people were at risk for losing their jobs.
Levin’s return to an ownership position means 1,200 people will stay employed.
“They are the most loyal, dedicated, and hardworking people I’ve ever known," Levin said in a statement. “I especially want to thank all of our loyal customers and assure them that we will continue to provide them with the services they’ve come to expect from us. I also want to assure them that all their deposits and purchases are safe and secure.”
In November of 2017 Levin sold its 33 stores to Art Van Furniture.
A series of leadership changes at Van Art left Levin Furniture in a precarious position.
Levin furniture was founded in 1920 in Mt. Pleasent, Pa. by Robert Levin’s grandparents Sam and Jessie Levin and will celebrate its 100-year anniversary this year.
