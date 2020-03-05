Fundraiser today for Norton cheerleader after asthma attack put her in a coma

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is donating 20% of all food and soft beverages sales to Emma Pfouts and her family for medical bills after the Norton cheerleader suffered a devastating asthma attack that put her in a coma.
The fundraiser will be today, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Emma Pfouts fell into a coma after suffering an asthma attack at her homecoming dance in October, and against all odds, she is making a miraculous turnaround.
Pfouts’ doctors told her mother she would likely never understand speech or see again.
She can do both, and the cheerleader from Norton High School has shown very encouraging progress since Christmas.
“Emma has proven she is a fighter & SHE IS THERE! She has thoughts, she does remember things, she is way beyond what anyone said she would do and we couldn’t be happier,” her mother, Christina Boyer Weigand, exclaimed on Facebook.
Please read the post below, and share your words of encouragement:
