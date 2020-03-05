Gov. DeWine will host summit on coronavirus preparedness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A summit hosted by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, March 5, will address the preparedness of Ohio to handle an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The summit will include the Ohio Department of Health and local health officials.
The Ohio Department of Health stated that there are zero cases of coronavirus in Ohio.
Although there are no cases of coronavirus in Ohio, there are still more than 100 cases around the United States.
So far, the death toll in America is currently at six.
According to Ohio health officials, there is one person who is waiting for results to come back for a test.
There are 212 people under public health supervision in Ohio.
The 212 people under public health supervision have not exhibited symptoms of the virus.
This number is strictly the number of travelers who have completed a self-monitoring period or contacted an Ohio health official after coming back from a trip.
On Monday, a Summit County judge decided to quarantined herself and await test results for the coronavirus.
Judge Alison McCarty traveled to Italy in late February with her family.
“I will see that her courtroom is covered and will work with local and state officials in executing a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the coronavirus,” said Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
