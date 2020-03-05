Kroger: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $327 million.
The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $28.89 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or $2.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $122.29 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 to $2.40 per share.
Kroger shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 3%. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.
