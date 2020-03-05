Lawsuits over recalled heartburn medication are piling up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People with chronic heartburn were stopped in their tracks in 2019.
That’s when the maker of Zantac voluntarily recalled the drug because test results found unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable human carcinogen.
After learning about the voluntary Zantac recall and it’s generic form, Ranitidine, former Cleveland Police Officer Michael Konn hired local firm, Kelley and Ferraro.
He is now one of a growing number of plaintiffs linking their cancers to their heartburn medication in claims made in lawsuits.
“I’m 100 percent convinced,” he said.
Konn says he was otherwise healthy, a non-smoker, with no family history of the bladder cancer he got when he was 37.
“He has no other explanation for why he contracted this cancer other than the fact that he took Zantac,” alleges his attorney, John Murphy, of Kelley and Ferraro.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.