Love in Northeast Ohio right now is black and white and stinky all over

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Skunks are among the earliest to mate in the spring in Northeast Ohio which means the stinky black and white mammals are on the move in search of love.
Skunks mate in the months of February and March which increases your chances of seeing them, smelling them, or your pets being sprayed by one.
“Skunks don’t necessarily become aggressive per say during mating season. They are just on the move a lot more looking to mate which of course makes them more visible in neighborhoods and other places,” Laurie Graber, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Research Technician warned.
Skunks mainly use their spray as a defense mechanism, which is why dogs are common targets when a skunk gets charged.
“Before letting your dog out, especially at night, turn on the porch light to make sure no skunks or other wildlife for that matter are in your yard,” Graber said. “Skunks like to travel along the side of houses where landscaping is or fence lines, so be sure to keep an eye out in those areas.”
If you have the misfortune of having a pet sprayed by a promiscuous skunk you are going to need Graber’s secret recipe to get the smell out:
- 1 quart 3% hydrogen peroxide
- 1/4 cup baking soda (sodium bicarbonate)
- 1 teaspoon liquid soap or dish detergent
- Mix these together and wash your dog or clothes in this mixture
- Be sure to use this mixture immediately after it is created, as it is unstable
- Let sit for five minutes and rinse with tap water afterward, and repeat if necessary
- For spray in the eyes, flush with water as soon as possible
