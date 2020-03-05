Missing Wadsworth boy spotted on doorbell camera

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 14-year-old boy was spotted on a Ring Doorbell camera around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, that was the last time he has been seen.
According to the Wadsworth Police Department Facebook page Davion Kuse ran away from his Wadsworth home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Kuse was last seen on foot near the southern city limits on Mt. Eaton Road.
Kuse was last seen wearing a grey oversized coat, he weights 118 pounds and is 5 foot, 7 inches tall.
If you see Kuse please contact the Wadsworth police immediately at (330) 334-1511.
