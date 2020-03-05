Northeast Ohio Weather: Most of us in the 50s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are warming today and it will be dry. Some high clouds will be around, but you will still see the sun. A south wind will push temperatures into the 50s for most of us. I have it cooler east of Cleveland where the south wind will not be as strong. Overall, a pretty nice day. The team is tracking a fairly dynamic system to our west. This will move in tonight. The associated cold front will trigger a few evening showers. The system will force down a shot of colder air tomorrow. Looks like snow showers will greet you Friday morning. Strong winds develop in the afternoon. Most of us will see less than one inch of snow out of this.