Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow showers return on Friday, sunshine for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a beautiful day across Northern Ohio!
Aren’t these blue skies glorious?
(We get more of this kind of weather this weekend, by the way.)
Unfortunately, clouds will be thickening up this evening.
Rain will follow after 10:00 PM.
Rain will move out long before dawn, but it will be replaced by scattered snow showers.
Expect periods of on-again, off-again snow during the day tomorrow.
Accumulation will be light, on the order of 1″ or less.
The only area where we might see a little more is in the higher terrain of Geauga County, where we may end up with up to 2″.
We do not expect major travel impacts in terms of snow accumulating on local roadways.
However, roads will be wet during the day tomorrow.
Visibility will be reduced where snow showers fall.
Snow will come to an end by Saturday morning, making way for a beautiful weekend across the region.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.