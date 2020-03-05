OH-Uncontested

By The Associated Press | March 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 2:03 PM

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of uncontested races in Ohio.

President

Donald Trump (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Steve Chabot (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Kevin Kahn, Lib

U.S. House - District 2

Jaime Castle, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Jim Jordan (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Steve Perkins, Lib

U.S. House - District 5

Bob Latta (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Shawna Roberts, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Bob Gibbs (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Brandon Lape, Lib

U.S. House - District 13

Tim Ryan (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 13

Michael Fricke, Lib

U.S. House - District 14

Hillary O'Connor Mueri, Dem

U.S. House - District 16

Anthony Gonzalez (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Theresa Gavarone (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Kathy Wyenandt, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Daniel Brown, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Louis Blessing (i), GOP

State Senate - District 10

Charles Ballard, Dem

State Senate - District 10

Robert Hackett (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Ken Poling, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Matt Huffman (i), GOP

State Senate - District 14

Ryan Ottney, Dem

State Senate - District 16

Stephanie Kunze (i), GOP

State Senate - District 18

Betsy Rader, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Jerry Cirino, GOP

State Senate - District 20

Christian Johnson, Dem

State Senate - District 20

Tim Schaffer (i), GOP

State Senate - District 22

Steve Johnson, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Tom Jackson, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Matt Dolan (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Craig Swartz, Dem

State Senate - District 28

Vernon Sykes (i), Dem

State Senate - District 28

Michael Downey, GOP

State Senate - District 30

Michael Fletcher, Dem

State Senate - District 30

Frank Hoagland (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Sean O'Brien (i), Dem

State House - District 1

Alison Theiss, Dem

State House - District 3

Laurel Johnson, Dem

State House - District 3

Haraz Ghanbari (i), GOP

State House - District 4

Bob Cupp (i), GOP

State House - District 5

Daniel Winston, Dem

State House - District 5

Tim Ginter (i), GOP

State House - District 6

Phil Robinson (i), Dem

State House - District 7

Joan Sweeny, Dem

State House - District 7

Thomas Patton (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Kent Smith (i), Dem

State House - District 9

Dustin Russell, GOP

State House - District 11

Stephanie Howse (i), Dem

State House - District 13

Michael Skindell (i), Dem

State House - District 14

Bride Sweeney (i), Dem

State House - District 14

Lynn McMahan, GOP

State House - District 15

Jeffrey Crossman (i), Dem

State House - District 15

Kevin Kussmaul, GOP

State House - District 16

Dave Greenspan (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Adam Miller (i), Dem

State House - District 18

Kristin Boggs (i), Dem

State House - District 18

Kayla Packard, GOP

State House - District 19

Mary Lightbody (i), Dem

State House - District 19

Meredith Freedhoff, GOP

State House - District 20

Richard Brown (i), Dem

State House - District 20

Chris Baer, GOP

State House - District 21

Beth Liston (i), Dem

State House - District 21

Mehek Cooke, GOP

State House - District 22

Stephany Spencer, GOP

State House - District 23

Nancy Day-Achauer, Dem

State House - District 23

Laura Lanese (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Allison Russo (i), Dem

State House - District 24

Pat Manley, GOP

State House - District 25

Jim Burgess, GOP

State House - District 26

Erica Crawley (i), Dem

State House - District 26

Steve Blake, GOP

State House - District 27

Sara Bitter, Dem

State House - District 27

Tom Brinkman (i), GOP

State House - District 28

Jessica Miranda (i), Dem

State House - District 28

Chris Monzel, GOP

State House - District 29

Cindy Abrams (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Bill Seitz (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Brigid Kelly (i), Dem

State House - District 33

Mary Hill, GOP

State House - District 34

Emilia Sykes (i), Dem

State House - District 34

Henry Todd, GOP

State House - District 35

Tavia Galonski (i), Dem

State House - District 35

Jodi Sarver, GOP

State House - District 36

Bob Young, GOP

State House - District 37

Casey Weinstein (i), Dem

State House - District 37

Beth Bigham, GOP

State House - District 38

Joe Campbell, Dem

State House - District 38

Bill Roemer (i), GOP

State House - District 39

John Mullins, GOP

State House - District 40

Leronda Jackson, Dem

State House - District 40

Phil Plummer (i), GOP

State House - District 41

Cate Berger, Dem

State House - District 41

Andrea White, GOP

State House - District 43

Amy Cox, Dem

State House - District 44

Robert McMahon, GOP

State House - District 45

Lisa Sobecki (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Shane Logan, GOP

State House - District 46

Michael Sheehy (i), Dem

State House - District 46

Steven Salander, GOP

State House - District 47

Nancy Larson, Dem

State House - District 47

Derek Merrin (i), GOP

State House - District 48

Scott Oelslager (i), GOP

State House - District 49

Thomas West (i), Dem

State House - District 49

James Haavisto, GOP

State House - District 50

Brian Simeone, Dem

State House - District 50

Reggie Stoltzfus (i), GOP

State House - District 51

Sara Carruthers (i), GOP

State House - District 52

Chuck Horn, Dem

State House - District 53

Michelle Novak, Dem

State House - District 54

Morgan Showen, Dem

State House - District 54

Paul Zeltwanger (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Zach Stepp, Dem

State House - District 55

Gayle Manning (i), GOP

State House - District 56

Joe Miller (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Bradley Lacko, GOP

State House - District 57

Dara Adkison, Dem

State House - District 57

Dick Stein (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Michele Lepore-Hagan (i), Dem

State House - District 58

David Simon, GOP

State House - District 59

Chris Stanley, Dem

State House - District 59

Don Manning (i), GOP

State House - District 60

Daniel Troy, Dem

State House - District 60

George Phillips, GOP

State House - District 61

Adam Dudziak, Dem

State House - District 61

Jamie Callender (i), GOP

State House - District 62

Erin Rosiello, Dem

State House - District 62

Scott Lipps (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Mike Loychik, GOP

State House - District 64

Michael O'Brien (i), Dem

State House - District 64

Martha Yoder, GOP

State House - District 65

Alan Darnowsky, Dem

State House - District 67

Rachael Morocco, Dem

State House - District 67

Kris Jordan (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Steven Mount, Dem

State House - District 68

Rick Carfagna (i), GOP

State House - District 69

Donna Beheydt, Dem

State House - District 69

Sharon Ray, GOP

State House - District 70

Kevin Barnet, Dem

State House - District 71

Mark Carr, Dem

State House - District 72

Larry Householder (i), GOP

State House - District 73

Kim McCarthy, Dem

State House - District 74

Bill Dean (i), GOP

State House - District 75

Randi Clites (i), Dem

State House - District 75

Gail Pavliga, GOP

State House - District 76

Garrett Westhoven, Dem

State House - District 77

Melissa Wilde, Dem

State House - District 77

Jeff LaRe (i), GOP

State House - District 78

Charlotte Owens, Dem

State House - District 79

Cynthia Richards, Dem

State House - District 79

Kyle Koehler (i), GOP

State House - District 80

Jena Powell (i), GOP

State House - District 81

James Hoops (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Craig Riedel (i), GOP

State House - District 83

Jon Cross (i), GOP

State House - District 84

Joseph Monbeck, Dem

State House - District 84

Susan Manchester (i), GOP

State House - District 85

Nino Vitale (i), GOP

State House - District 86

Tiffanie Roberts, Dem

State House - District 86

Tracy Richardson (i), GOP

State House - District 87

Nicholas Barnes, Dem

State House - District 87

Riordan McClain (i), GOP

State House - District 88

Chris Liebold, Dem

State House - District 89

Alexis Miller, Dem

State House - District 89

D. J. Swearingen (i), GOP

State House - District 90

Brian Baldridge (i), GOP

State House - District 91

Scott Dailey, Dem

State House - District 91

Shane Wilkin (i), GOP

State House - District 92

Beth Workman, Dem

State House - District 94

Jay Edwards (i), GOP

State House - District 95

Don Jones (i), GOP

State House - District 96

Ron Ferguson, GOP

State House - District 96

Oscar Herrera, Lib

State House - District 97

Alaina Swope, Dem

State House - District 97

Adam Holmes (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Todd Beegle, Dem

State House - District 98

Brett Hillyer (i), GOP

State House - District 99

Richard Dana, Dem

State House - District 99

Sarah Fowler, GOP

Supreme Court - Term Commencing Jan. 1

John O'Donnell, Dem

Supreme Court - Term Commencing Jan. 1

Sharon Kennedy (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Term Commencing Jan. 2

Jennifer Brunner, Dem

Supreme Court - Term Commencing Jan. 2

Judi French (i), GOP

