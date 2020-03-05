Organizers not happy Ohio Gov. DeWine bans spectators from Arnold Sports Festival as a coronavirus precaution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made an unprecedented move Thursday morning by banning spectators from most of the events surrounding the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival this weekend in Columbus, as a coronavirus precaution.
The announcement was made as a part of the Governor’s statewide summit on coronavirus in Columbus Thursday morning.
DeWine made the move after consulting with the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and the mayor of Columbus.
“The mayor, our public health officials and I are gravely concerned that that the event as organized poses a unique and unacceptable risk for the spread of COVID-19 for guests and the community," DeWine said. “These concerns include the attendance of individuals from more than 80 countries and from other parts of the United States affected by COVID-19.”
The Arnold Sports Festival, named for and organized by former Governor Arnold Schwartenegger, is a body building, fitness and cheerleading competition that draws thousands.
The event includes competitions, expos and demonstrations among many other large gatherings.
Organizers are not pleased with the DeWine’s decision.
“I would like to ask why events that have far more people than any of our sports here at the Arnold’s Sports Festival are continuing to go on,” Daniel Ketchell said, who is Arnold Schwartenegger’s chief of staff. “As you can see behind me we have shut down the expo which attracts the greatest mass of people. We are taking coronavirus incredibly seriously. What you see behind me is an incredible loss of money but as Governor Schwarzennegger said we prefer losing money if we’re protecting people’s health.”
Ketchell pointed to several other events around the state that have been allowed to continue with minimal to no restrictions.
“Last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers played, their average attendance is 18,000 people," Ketchell said. "Next weekend the Columbus Blue Jackets will be playing, they have a similar average attendance. Meanwhile, our event where the biggest sport like cheerleading and gymnastics have four thousand attendees, is not allowed to have any attendees and I would just like to ask, why are we being singled out?”
There are only eight events where fans will be allowed in according to the Governor’s order:
Friday March 6, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Battelle Grand at the Columbus Convention Center:
- Fitness International—Finals
- Figure International—Finals
- Women’s Physique—Finals
- Classic Physique—Finals
Saturday March 7, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Battelle Grand at the Columbus Convention Center:
- Men’s Physique—Finals
- Arnold Classic—Finals
- Arnold Strongman Classic
- Bikini International—Finals
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.