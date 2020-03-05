RTA will clean buses every 24 hours, trains every 72 hours to battle coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) officials announced on Thursday they are increasing the cleaning on their buses, trains and paratransit vehicles to help keep their vehicles safe from the coronavirus.
Starting March 9, RTA staff will clean all touchable surfaces with a cleaning agent recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Buses, which carry 85% of the system’s riders, will be sanitized at least every 24 hours.
Train cars will be sanitized every 72 hours.
In addition, bus and rail operators and other staff have been given disinfectant wipes to clean their work areas routinely throughout the day.
And, janitors are disinfecting touchable surfaces in all RTA facitilies.
“We want our riders to know that we will clean every bus, every day and that it’s safe to ride RTA. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable, clean and courteous public transportation. With the public’s concern of the spread of this virus, we’re pleased to announce that we’re taking this additional step,” said RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong.
