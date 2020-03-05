Sexton lights it up again ... in another loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second straight game, Collin Sexton had a career night. And for the second straight game, it wasn’t enough, as the Celtics held off a strong Cavaliers rally in a 112-106 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Sexton, who threw down 32 points against the Utah Jazz on Monday, dropped 41 points on the Celtics, and also dished out 6 assists.
Kevin Love added a double-double (26 points, 14 rebounds) in the loss.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points.
The Cavaliers (17-44) are now down to their final 20 games, with the Denver Nuggets coming to town on Saturday.
