Sexton lights it up again ... in another loss
Sexton (Source: CBS Sports)
By Tony Zarrella | March 4, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 9:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second straight game, Collin Sexton had a career night. And for the second straight game, it wasn’t enough, as the Celtics held off a strong Cavaliers rally in a 112-106 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sexton, who threw down 32 points against the Utah Jazz on Monday, dropped 41 points on the Celtics, and also dished out 6 assists.

Kevin Love added a double-double (26 points, 14 rebounds) in the loss.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points.

The Cavaliers (17-44) are now down to their final 20 games, with the Denver Nuggets coming to town on Saturday.

