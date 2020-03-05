Sunny Side Up: When and where is it OK to swear?

Sunny Side Up: When and where is it OK to swear?
By Michael Dakota | March 5, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A lawmaker in Virginia repealed an anti-profanity law that could get you fined up to $250 for swearing in public.

When and where is it OK to swear?

