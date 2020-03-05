VP Mike Pence headed to Akron for Republican dinner

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence will appear at the annual Summit County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on March 24.
The event will be held at Todaro’s Party Center on Akron-Peninsula Road.
Pence, who spent the last several days heading up coronavirus communications, led a press briefing on Wednesday.
He plans on traveling to Washington on Thursday to lend his support to health officials, who report that 10 people have died from the respiratory illness so far in the state.
