Willoughby Hills fire department preparing for possible Coronavirus

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Fire Department is preparing for the possibility that the coronavirus may at some point move into the state of Ohio, and the department’s paramedics may be in position to help those affected.
“We just want to make sure that we can take whatever steps we can to make sure we don’t have any cross contamination and make a potential situation worse,” said Willougbhy Hills Fire Chief Robert Gandee.
The department has bought extra supplies and would treat any potential cases very carefully, like they would any respiratory illness, so as not play a part in spreading the virus.
“We’re going to normally wear masks, we may wear gowns, always wearing glove, even eye protection,” Chief Gandee said. “We’re going to take some extra precaution just to make sure our personnel do not get overly affected.”
The chief and the mayor of Willoughby Hills have also discussed the potential that there could be staffing issues should any of the city’s fire staff become ill.
