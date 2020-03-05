68-year-old driver dies after crashing into Akron ravine

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Wednesday after he lost control of his car and crashed into a ravine.
Akron police said around 6:30 p.m. Mitchell Lucas was driving northbound on Smith Road approaching Diandrea Drive, when he drove off the right side of the road and ended up in the ravine.
Lucas was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
His passengers, a 33-year-old man in the front seat and a 64-year-old woman in the back seat, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said all three were wearing seat belts.
Officers added speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.
The crash remains under investigation.
