Cleveland emergency sirens to sound off Saturday to urge residents to change smoke alarm batteries for Daylight Savings Time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire said in a press release they will have the emergency sirens sound off for one minute on March 7 at 6:05 p.m. to urge residents to change their smoke alarm batteries for Daylight Savings Time.
The “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign is a national home fire safety program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and endorsed locally by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.
In addition to urging residents to change smoke alarm batteries, the Cleveland Division of Fire’s Public Education Office recommends every resident take a few minutes to review fire-safety measures. This includes checking the smoke alarms, establishing an emergency escape route, (identify two ways out of each room), and designating a common meeting place once outside of the home.
In the press release, Cleveland Fire said stations will have a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents may call (216) 361-5535 to request a smoke alarm if they do not already have them on every floor of the house and every room where people sleep.
