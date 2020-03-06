Cleveland police recruit charged with 8 counts of GSI, 1 count of attempted rape and 1 count kidnapping

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police have charged a Cleveland Police Academy recruit for sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman.
Joseph Patterson, 24, is charged with eight counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape.
Patterson, 24, is a graduate of Parma High School and was set to graduate from the police academy April 10.
Patterson made his initial appearance in front of Judge KJ Montgomery of Shaker Heights Municipal Court on Friday morning, March 6.
If convicted Patterson could face 11 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing was set for Monday, March 16.
Patterson was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
University Heights police said the victim contacted them on March 3 and told officers the incident happened on Feb. 29 at a home on Cedarbook Road.
Cleveland police said Patterson has been relieved from duty and suspended without pay.
Patterson was hired in August of 2019 and was a member of the 145th Academy class.
