Driver ejected during crash lands in pond and breaks both legs at East Cleveland school

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Kids are curious so anything that poses a threat to their safety should be removed so they don’t hurt themselves.
This leaning concrete base is evidence that the light pole that stood on top it is gone. But removing the pole, just feet from a playground at Mayfair Elementary, took the power of a concerned citizen and 19 News.
“I’m seeing the wires hanging out myself. I don’t know if they’re live or not cause I’m not an electrician.”
LaQuea Smith is a lifelong East Cleveland resident. Although she doesn’t have any children of her own, she considers all the kids in her city as her responsibility. That’s what good citizens do.
“I was told it was down for two to three weeks. It’s on the school property of the children of East Cleveland. I have seen myself jump over this pole coming to school.”
Smith says she asked for it to be removed.
The District sent this statement saying in part:
“The East Cleveland City School District was notified of a safety concern as a result of an auto accident that occurred at Mayfair Elementary School. The district’s Building and Grounds Department contacted an electrical contractor to assess the damage to the lighting structure and begin repairs.”
Someone did take the time to cap off the ends of the wires and turned off the power to the base, eliminating the risk of some unsuspecting child getting shocked.
19 News has learned a female driver hit the concrete base at a high rate of speed, clipping the pole. Then her vehicle hit a curb, veered into a parking lot and went airborne, leading to her ejection.
She reportedly landed in a pond some 100 feet from the original impact. We’re told she suffered two broken legs. The crash happened overnight two weeks ago.
