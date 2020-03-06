2 Garfield Heights police officers injured after cruiser crashed into the other during chase

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Garfield Heights police officers were injured when one cruiser rear-ended the other during a chase stemming from a traffic violation in the early morning hours of Friday, according to Chief Robert Byrne.
Chief Byrne said police tried to top a car for a traffic violation, but a chase ensued around 2:15 a.m. when the car did not pull over.
As the officers were transmitting information to the supervisor, the lead cruiser slowed down to make a right turn at the intersection of East 93rd Street and Anderson Aveue in Cleveland, according to the chief.
However, the second cruiser did not slow down and rear-ended the lead cruiser, according to Chief Byrne.
The chief said both officers were taken to Marymount Hospital.
The officer in the lead cruiser suffered a concussion, while the officer in the second cruiser suffered knee injuries, according to the chief.
Chief Byrne said the airbag only went off in the second cruiser.
According to the chief, the supervisor called off the chase after the crash, and the suspect is still on the loose.
