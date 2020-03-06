Geneva High School trip to France and Spain still on despite coronavirus concerns

"Geneva Area City Schools, Education First (EF), and our parents have worked very diligently over the past year to provide a wonderful educational opportunity for our students with a trip to Spain and France. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have been in constant communication and are closely monitoring the current situation in both countries so that an informed decision and educationally sound decision can be made to guarantee everyone’s safety. We are working to make sure that our students safety is first and foremost in every decision being made. We know that to go forward with the trip is a wonderful educational opportunity for our students, but we are weighing our decision carefully.