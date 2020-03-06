Geneva High School trip to France and Spain still on despite coronavirus concerns

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite coronavirus concerns, Geneva Area City Schools are still planning to send 42 high school students and six chaperones to France and Spain on March 22 for their educational tour, according to Principal Douglas Wetherholt.
The 10-day trip is exclusively for language arts students and the six chaperones, and cost each traveler $3,600, Principal Wetherholt explained.
The principal said while there is a Level 2 travel advisory in place, it is still “safe to go" on the trip.
However, Principal Wetherholt said school officials have been in “constant communication” with the school board, parents, and educational travel company EF Tours.
“We don’t want to put them at risk, but we also want the students to have this once in a lifetime educational opportunity,” Principal Wetherholt told 19 News.
Principal Wetherholt also released this statement:
"Geneva Area City Schools, Education First (EF), and our parents have worked very diligently over the past year to provide a wonderful educational opportunity for our students with a trip to Spain and France. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have been in constant communication and are closely monitoring the current situation in both countries so that an informed decision and educationally sound decision can be made to guarantee everyone’s safety. We are working to make sure that our students safety is first and foremost in every decision being made. We know that to go forward with the trip is a wonderful educational opportunity for our students, but we are weighing our decision carefully.
EF has graciously offered three additional options to allow us flexibility in our decision making process. The options are to schedule the trip for summer, reschedule for next school year, or give travel vouchers to each student. In addition, they will allow each family to make their own decision regardless of what the school decides. The school district will make a decision before March 14."
Principal Wetherholt also said that the school will hold a meeting for parents next Tues.
19 News obtained the following statement regarding Geneva’s situation by EF Tours spokesperson Adam Bickelman:
"The health and safety of our travelers and staff has been our top priority for more than 55 years. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, are in constant communication with our offices around the world, and are actively following the guidance of all relevant health authorities.
We are also working with our groups, their schools, and individual families to provide flexible options for tours that have already been booked. We have extended our Peace of Mind program to all tours scheduled for 2020, to ensure that everyone feels safe as they embark on, modify, or postpone their educational experience. Our Peace of Mind program allows groups to change their itinerary, destination, or departure date – or take a transferable voucher, which can be used for any tours in the EF family of programs or at EF’s International Language Campuses.
Typically, the Peace of Mind program is only offered to tours modified at least 45 days prior to departure, but given the current situation, we are allowing flexible rebooking without penalty for any 2020 tour right up until the day of departure. Groups have until March 16th if they would like to exercise one of these flexible options.
For additional information, please read our FAQs for parents and teachers here."
