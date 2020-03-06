Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63. E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points for the Buckeyes, who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois, which saw its Big Ten championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half game behind the leaders. Ohio State is playing well at a critical time with the Big Ten tournament looming.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland's Franmil Reyes strikes out quite a bit and isn't a particularly good defensive outfielder. But the Indians slugger is showing once again that he can smash baseballs a long, long way. Reyes has flashed prodigious power during his short big-league career and is doing it again this spring in the Cactus League. He's 9-for-18 through Wednesday's games with three homers and four doubles. Reyes is coming off a 37-homer season, splitting time between the Padres and Indians after getting traded midseason. He's trying to help the Indians build off a 93-win season in 2019.
UNDATED (AP) — It's been an active offseason for some of baseball's biggest names. Anthony Rendon won a World Series in Washington and then left the Nationals to join Mike Trout and Albert Pujols with the Los Angeles Angels. Gerrit Cole went to the New York Yankees to try to put them over the top. Mookie Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber were shipped out by cash-cutting teams.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State has won four straight games and with a win Sunday over Ohio State would claim a third straight Big Ten regular-season championship. The Spartans also would lock up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week. The Spartans were in the middle of the pack a month ago but have flashed their traditional March form in recent games. Maryland and Wisconsin also have locked up double byes for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 11 seed Minnesota 77-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Ohio State will face third-seeded and 19th-ranked Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Buckeyes scored 14 straight points early in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 68-50 lead on Jacy Sheldon's 3-pointer with 4:36 left. Jasmine Powell scored 14 points to lead the Golden Gophers.
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Diggins had 17 points and eight rebounds as Illinois-Chicago defeated Youngstown State 67-61 in the Horizon Conference Tourney semifinals. Garrett Covington led the Penguins with 17 points and seven rebounds.